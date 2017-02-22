American teen Bellis upsets Radwanska...

American teen Bellis upsets Radwanska in Dubai

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

American teen Catherine Bellis captured her first career top 10 win when she upset sixth-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday

