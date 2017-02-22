American teen Bellis upsets Radwanska in Dubai
American teen Catherine Bellis captured her first career top 10 win when she upset sixth-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday American teen Bellis upsets Radwanska in Dubai American teen Catherine Bellis captured her first career top 10 win when she upset sixth-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lvyNFJ Catherine Bellis of the U.S. returns the ball to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during the Dubai Tennis Championships, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Wed
|OpeningPhart
|2
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Tue
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC