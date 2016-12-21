Will Federer and Williams add to major haul in 2017?
So here's what will happen in the world of tennis in 2017 in a season that will feature a comeback for veteran stars Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. Federer has some work to do to return to the top five, given his inactivity since deciding to end his season in July.
