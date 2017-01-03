Wild-card entry Bouchard wins 1st-round match at Sydney

Alize Cornet of France plays a shot in her final match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Snow, sleet and freezing rain pelted a wide swath of the South overnight, turning roads icy and impassable in spots as children whooped it up on sleds and others braced for up to a foot of snow in parts of the... Snow and sleet pounded a large swath of the U.S. East Coast on Saturday, coating roads with ice and causing hundreds of crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.