Wild-card entry Bouchard wins 1st-round match at Sydney
Alize Cornet of France plays a shot in her final match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Snow, sleet and freezing rain pelted a wide swath of the South overnight, turning roads icy and impassable in spots as children whooped it up on sleds and others braced for up to a foot of snow in parts of the... Snow and sleet pounded a large swath of the U.S. East Coast on Saturday, coating roads with ice and causing hundreds of crashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC