Veteran tennis players says bad boy Nick Kyrgios is a 'nice guy' and a 'genius'
The player who benefited from Nick Kyrgios' Shanghai tanking meltdown has urged fans to forgive and forget because tennis' polarising 'bad boy' is actually one of the nicest guys on the ATP Tour. German veteran Mischa Zverev rates the controversial Australian Kyrgios as a "genius" and says that means he'll never take the conventional approach to the sport.
