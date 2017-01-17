Venus Williams through to third round...

Venus Williams through to third round at Australian Open

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

United States' Venus Williams chases down a return shot to Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. less United States' Venus Williams chases down a return shot to Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, ... more United States' Venus Williams reaches out for a forehand return to Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC