Venus Williams sets Australian record with run to semifinals
The 36-year-old Williams beat No. 24-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 on Tuesday, becoming the oldest player to reach the Australian Open women's semifinals in the Open era.
