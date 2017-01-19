Venus Williams brouhaha: Did he say g...

Venus Williams brouhaha: Did he say gorilla or guerrilla?

15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A TV commentator has apologized for how he spoke about Venus Williams' play at the Australian Open, saying he was describing her aggressive style as "guerrilla" tactics and not comparing her to a "gorilla." Former tennis pro Doug Adler said Thursday that he was speaking about Williams' tactics and strategy and "simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play."

