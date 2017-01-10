Venus focused on tennis, not age, in record 73rd Grand Slam
By JUSTIN BERGMAN, Associated Press MELBOURNE, Australia - One could never accuse Venus Williams of being sensitive about her age. Not the way she keeps making self-deprecating jokes about it at the Australian Open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Fri
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC