Uzbekistan's Istomin Stuns Djokovic A...

Uzbekistan's Istomin Stuns Djokovic At Australian Open

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australitan Open on January 19. Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin has defeated 12-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic in a stunning second-round upset at the Australian Open on January 19. Istomin beat the 29-year-old Serb in five sets -- 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 -- at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. It was the second defeat for Djokovic in 41 matches at the Australian Open, which he has won six times in his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC