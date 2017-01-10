Uzbekistan's Istomin Stuns Djokovic At Australian Open
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his men's singles match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australitan Open on January 19. Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin has defeated 12-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic in a stunning second-round upset at the Australian Open on January 19. Istomin beat the 29-year-old Serb in five sets -- 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 -- at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. It was the second defeat for Djokovic in 41 matches at the Australian Open, which he has won six times in his career.
