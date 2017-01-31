Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second-round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it. The local hope was jeered off the court by sections of the crowd after squandering a two-set lead and throwing a tantrum in the 1-6 6-7 6-4 6-2 10-8 loss to Italian Andreas Seppi on Jan. 18. Former world number one John McEnroe then questioned his commitment to the sport, while local media pilloried him the following day with one headline telling him to "Nick Off" - an Australian slang term meaning to leave.

