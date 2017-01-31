Transcending sport: Federer-Nadal rivalry gives tennis a new life
Federer-Nadal rivalry has taken tennis to a different level and their exploits in Sunday's Australian Open final have infused interest back in the game Roger Federer of Switzerland accepts Spaniard Rafael Nadal's appreciation after winning the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park on Sunday. pic/Getty Images Reams of newsprint and many words have already been said and written about the Australian Open men's final with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal putting on a display that matched its pre-match hype and left fans of both completely mesmerised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Mon
|NumberPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jan 29
|FirsrPhartz
|5
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 28
|DavisPharts
|2
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec '16
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC