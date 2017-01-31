Transcending sport: Federer-Nadal rivalry gives tennis a new life

Federer-Nadal rivalry has taken tennis to a different level and their exploits in Sunday's Australian Open final have infused interest back in the game Roger Federer of Switzerland accepts Spaniard Rafael Nadal's appreciation after winning the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park on Sunday. pic/Getty Images Reams of newsprint and many words have already been said and written about the Australian Open men's final with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal putting on a display that matched its pre-match hype and left fans of both completely mesmerised.

