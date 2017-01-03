Top-ranked Kerber loses her opening match in Sydney, Canada's Bouchard advances

SYDNEY, Australia - Top-ranked Angelique Kerber lost her opening match at the Sydney International on Tuesday, upset 7-6 , 6-2 by Darya Kasatkina in a setback ahead of her Australian Open title Kerber, who won last year's Australian and U.S. Open for her first major titles, has opened the new season with one win in two tournaments in Brisbane and Sydney. The Australian Open starts Monday in Melbourne.

