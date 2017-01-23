The Latest: Pliskova advances to Aussie Open quarterfinals

U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time, beating Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-3 and ending Australia's involvement in the singles draws.Gavrilova started the second set positively, breaking Pliskova's serve in the opening game. But Gavrilova later double-faulted on break point and Pliskova soon swept to a 4-1 lead.

