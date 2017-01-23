The Latest: Pliskova advances to Aussie Open quarterfinals
U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time, beating Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-3 and ending Australia's involvement in the singles draws.Gavrilova started the second set positively, breaking Pliskova's serve in the opening game. But Gavrilova later double-faulted on break point and Pliskova soon swept to a 4-1 lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|1 hr
|CCCC
|1
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|18 hr
|B MacVicar
|1
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Sun
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 20
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC