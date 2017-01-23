The Latest: Lucic-Baroni reaches 1st ...

The Latest: Lucic-Baroni reaches 1st GS semifinal since '99

Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni has beaten U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at the Australian Open to reach her first semifinal at a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 1999.The No. 79-ranked, 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni won the first set and got an early break in the second, before Pliskova had medical timeout and then went on a roll to win the second set and level the match.

Chicago, IL

