The Latest: Federer wins 3rd set, leads Aussie final 2-1
Federer saved three break points with aces in an opening game that lasted more than eight minutes to hold, then broke Nadal in the next to take control of the third set. He had three break-point chances to take a 4-0 lead but Nadal held serve after 14-point game.
