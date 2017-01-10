The Latest: American qualifier Brady ...

The Latest: American qualifier Brady advances to 4th round

U.S. qualifier Jennifer Brady has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 , 6-2 win over 14th-seeded Elena Vesnina. It is the 21-year-old Brady's first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament after she qualified in her first attempt at Melbourne Park.

