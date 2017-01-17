The Latest: 2016 semifinalist Konta t...

The Latest: 2016 semifinalist Konta through to 3rd round

Johanna Konta is through to the third round of the Australian Open after a 6-4, 6-2 win over Naomi Osaka to open play at Rod Laver Arena. Konta, who advanced to the semifinals on debut here last year before losing to eventual champion Angelique Kerber, will next play either 17th-seeded Caroline Wozniacki or Donna Vekic.

