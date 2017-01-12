The Australian Open has not been a ha...

The Australian Open has not been a happy hunting ground for Aljaz Bedene in recent years

Aljaz Bedene became Britain's first casualty of the Australian Open after he lost in four sets to Dominican veteran Victor Estrella Burgos. Estrella Burgos, who turns 37 later this year, is the fourth oldest singles player in the men's draw in Melbourne but he proved too strong for an inconsistent Bedene, winning 7-6 7-5 0-6 6-3.

