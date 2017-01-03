Tennis: Senor Ferrer almost part of Kiwi tennis whanau by now

Ferrer, who will be third seed at the ASB Classic this week, has almost become an adopted Kiwi at Stanley Street. When Ferrer first came to Auckland, Andre Agassi, Tim Henman and Lleyton Hewitt were in the top 10, Helen Clark was starting her second term as Prime Minister, Kieran Read was studying at Rosehill College in Papakura and George W Bush was in the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.