Tennis Karlovic smacks 75 aces, sets ...

Tennis Karlovic smacks 75 aces, sets long match mark at Aussie Open

16 hrs ago

As Ivo Karlovic and Horacio Zeballos struggled deep into the fifth set at the Australian Open on Tuesday night, fans rushed to distant Court 19 to watch as a record unfolded. The stands completely packed, some spectators stood on tables and chairs and even balanced on the fence of a neighboring court to try to get a view.

