Tennis: Joao Sousa advances to final
Sousa is one of the best movers on the ATP tour, and constantly out manoeuvred his older opponent around the court. World No 36 Baghdatis tried to come back in the second set - and had chances on the Sousa serve in the latter stages - but couldn't convert.
