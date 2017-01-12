Tennis: Comeback king Haas readies for Melbourne Park return

Melbourne: Tommy Haas's body has been carved open by the surgeon's knife and pockmarked by pain-killing injections over the course of a 20-year career, but the 38-year-old German is still looking forward to putting himself through another punishing grand slam campaign. Haas will return to the court for the first time since October 2015 as a wildcard at the Australian Open after a long rehabilitation following surgery for a torn ligament on his right foot.

