Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios shows off 'F*** Donald Trump'...
Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios's career continued to cause controversy after he wore a 'F*** Donald Trump' T-shirt at a press conference in Australia. The Australian changed into the top, which also displayed a picture of the US President complete with devil horns, shortly after defeating Rafael Nadal in five sets in an exhibition match in his homeland.
