Teenage All Blacks fan Destanee Aiava the new big thing in Australian tennis
Her mum is her self-taught coach, her dad takes her in mixed martial arts training, she's a proud Samoan and supports the All Blacks, but Destanee Aiava is Australia's brightest rising tennis star. Eleven years after Serena Williams sparked her interest in a sport her parents knew nothing about, the Melbourne 16-year-old is looking the part and playing a power-game like her childhood idol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC