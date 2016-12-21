Teenage All Blacks fan Destanee Aiava...

Teenage All Blacks fan Destanee Aiava the new big thing in Australian tennis

16 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Her mum is her self-taught coach, her dad takes her in mixed martial arts training, she's a proud Samoan and supports the All Blacks, but Destanee Aiava is Australia's brightest rising tennis star. Eleven years after Serena Williams sparked her interest in a sport her parents knew nothing about, the Melbourne 16-year-old is looking the part and playing a power-game like her childhood idol.

