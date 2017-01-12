Swiss team without Federer, Stan for Davis Cup
Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka will be missing when Switzerland travels to the United States for the Davis Cup next month. The Swiss tennis federation named a team Thursday headed by Marco Chiudinelli, who is Federer's childhood friend and ranked No.
