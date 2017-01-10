Spain's Rafael Nadal defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will go head to head in a vintage Australian Open final after the Spaniard sealed an epic five-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov. Nadal triumphed 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7 6-4 after just short of five hours on Rod Laver Arena and will now face Federer, his greatest rival, in a mouth-watering showdown on Sunday.

