Spain clinches Hopman Cup match with win in mixed doubles
Spanish pair Lara Arruabarrena and Feliciano Lopez beat Lucie Hradecka and Adam Pavlasek of Czech Republic 4-2, 4-1 in the Fast4 format in mixed doubles to give Spain a 2-1 win at the Hopman Cup on Wednesday. Lopez had earlier beaten Pavlasek 7-6 , 6-4 in singles while Hradecka gave Czech Republic an early lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arruabarrena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC