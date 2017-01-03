Sousa ousts Ramos-Vinola at ASB Classic
" The ASB Classic lost its first seeded player Tuesday when fifth-seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinola was beaten 6-1, 7-5 in the first round by close friend and training partner Joao Sousa. Ramos-Vinola, ranked 27, and Portugal's Sousa, ranked 44, are both based in Barcelona and are supporters of the city's rival football clubs and Sousa described their match as "a kind of a derby."
