Sock beats Sousa to win ASB Classic

15 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

Fourth-seeded American Jack Sock made amends for the disappointment of a year ago when he beat Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in Saturday's final to win the ASB Tennis Classic. Sock also reached the tournament final in 2016 but had to pull out of the title match due to illness.

