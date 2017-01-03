Shock loss for Simona Halep at Shenzhen Open
Simona Halep's preparations for the Australian Open took a hit when the second-seeded Romanian was beaten by the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Shenzhen Open on Wednesday. Halep, the 2015 champion, was broken four times in the final set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC