Shock loss for Simona Halep at Shenzhen Open

Simona Halep's preparations for the Australian Open took a hit when the second-seeded Romanian was beaten by the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Shenzhen Open on Wednesday. Halep, the 2015 champion, was broken four times in the final set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.