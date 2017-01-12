Serena Williams has warned rivals she...

Serena Williams has warned rivals she is fit and raring to go on the eve of the Australian Open

Serena Williams is sticking to her vow of silence on breaking Steffi Graf's grand slam record but has warned rivals she is fit and raring to go on the eve of the Australian Open. Williams needs just one more major triumph to move clear of Graf's 22 Open era titles but time is running out for the American, who will turn 36 later this year.

