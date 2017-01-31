Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus at Australian Open to Win 23rd Grand Slam Title

Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Australian Open Saturday to capture her 23rd major singles title, setting a record in the Open era. This is also Serena's 7th Australian Open title - tying Margaret Court for the most by any player in the Open Era With this win, Serena will retake her title as the world's number one player.

