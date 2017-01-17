Serena Williams, Barbora Strycova renew Grand Slam rivalry
Serena Williams and Barbora Strycova meet for the third time on Monday, and once again it's on one of the grandest stages in tennis. Williams, seeking her Open era-record 23rd major title, has beaten the Czech player both previous times.
