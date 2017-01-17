Serena Williams, Barbora Strycova ren...

Serena Williams, Barbora Strycova renew Grand Slam rivalry

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Serena Williams and Barbora Strycova meet for the third time on Monday, and once again it's on one of the grandest stages in tennis. Williams, seeking her Open era-record 23rd major title, has beaten the Czech player both previous times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains... 2 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss Jan 20 Parden Pard 1
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 20 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,530 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC