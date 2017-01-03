Serena, Venus Williams forced out of ASB Classic

Serena Williams was knocked out of the ASB Tennis Classic on Wednesday, reducing her match practice for the upcoming Australian Open, while sister Venus withdrew due to injury. Top-seeded Serena was frustrated by a swirling wind, her inability to find her A-game, and a tenacious opponent as she went down 6-4, 6-7 , 6-4 to 72nd-ranked American compatriot Madison Brengle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.