Serena, Venus say all-Williams Aussie final is a win-win
When a euphoric Venus Williams picked up the pace of her celebratory pirouette and the crowd responded with thunderous applause, Serena Williams waited quietly in the adjacent corridor for the buzz to subside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Wed
|PSTpharts
|3
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 23
|B MacVicar
|1
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 22
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 20
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC