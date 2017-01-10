Serena ousts Lucic-Baroni to set up A...

Serena ousts Lucic-Baroni to set up Australian Open final against sister Venus

Serena Williams will have to beat her sister Venus to win an Open era record 23rd grand slam title after she overcame Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open. Williams brought an end to Lucic-Baroni's fairytale run in Melbourne with an emphatic 6-2 6-1 victory, which ensures the most prestigious siblings in tennis will meet for a ninth major final and their first since Wimbledon in 2009.

