Serena ousts Lucic-Baroni to set up Australian Open final against sister Venus
Serena Williams will have to beat her sister Venus to win an Open era record 23rd grand slam title after she overcame Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open. Williams brought an end to Lucic-Baroni's fairytale run in Melbourne with an emphatic 6-2 6-1 victory, which ensures the most prestigious siblings in tennis will meet for a ninth major final and their first since Wimbledon in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Wed
|PSTpharts
|3
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 23
|B MacVicar
|1
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 22
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 20
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC