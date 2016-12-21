Rogers beats Bouchard in Brisbane International's 1st round
American Shelby Rogers defeated 2012 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard of Canada 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on a steamy opening day of play at the Brisbane International on Sunday. After a heat-enforced 10-minute break leading into the deciding set, Rogers dominated Bouchard to give American women a second victory Sunday in the first round.
