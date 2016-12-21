Roger Federer, pictured, made light w...

Roger Federer, pictured, made light work of Dan Evans in Perth

Seventeen-time grand slam winner Roger Federer marked his long-awaited comeback with a confident straight-sets victory over Britain's Dan Evans in the Hopman Cup. The 35-year-old Swiss, representing his nation in the mixed team event that he first won back in 2001, needed only an hour and three minutes to dispatch Birmingham's Evans 6-3 6-4 in Perth.

