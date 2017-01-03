Roger Federer loses close match to Zverev at Hopman Cup

Roger Federer found himself overmatched - just - by a younger and stronger-serving opponent on Wednesday, losing 7-6 , 6-7 , 7-6 to 19-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Hopman Cup. The 35-year-old Federer was playing just his second match since returning from a six-month layoff because of a left knee injury.

