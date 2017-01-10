Roger Federer happy with his form aft...

Roger Federer happy with his form after dismantling Tomas Berdych

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Roger Federer played the sort of tennis to suggest he could yet win an 18th grand slam title as he annihilated Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open. After six months out through injury, Federer had looked rusty in his opening two rounds here but the Swiss produced an awesome display to beat world number 10 Berdych 6-2 6-4 6-4.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss 15 hr Parden Pard 1
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... 19 hr Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC