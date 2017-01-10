Roger Federer happy with his form after dismantling Tomas Berdych

Roger Federer played the sort of tennis to suggest he could yet win an 18th grand slam title as he annihilated Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open. After six months out through injury, Federer had looked rusty in his opening two rounds here but the Swiss produced an awesome display to beat world number 10 Berdych 6-2 6-4 6-4.

