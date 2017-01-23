Roger Federer beats Mischa Zverev to ...

Roger Federer beats Mischa Zverev to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Roger Federer did what Andy Murray could not and beat Mischa Zverev to reach his 41st grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open. Zverev has turned back the clock with his serve and volley tactics in Melbourne but the biggest throwback may be yet to come as Federer moved one step closer to an 18th grand slam title.

