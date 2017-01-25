Raonic falls to Nadal in quarter-finals at Australian Open
Canada's Milos Raonic has been eliminated at the Australian Open with a 6-4, 7-6 , 6-4 quarter-final loss to Spain's Rafael Nadal. Raonic, the third-seed from Thornhill, Ont., was trying to repeat his best showing at the Grand Slam tournament by reaching the semifinals for a second straight year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|5 hr
|PSTpharts
|3
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 23
|B MacVicar
|1
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 22
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 20
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC