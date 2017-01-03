Raonic beats Nadal, keeps Brisbane ti...

Raonic beats Nadal, keeps Brisbane title defense on track

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Rafael Nadal was up a set and had a break point against defending champion Milos Raonic when he sent a forehand just wide. Raonic made the most of the reprieve, holding serve in that fifth game of the second set and then attacking Nadal's serve in the eighth to swing the momentum his way in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal win Friday at the Brisbane International.

Chicago, IL

