Rain delays Serena Williams 1st-round match in Auckland

Serena Williams will have to wait a little longer for her first match of 2017 after rain curtailed play Monday on the opening day of the ASB Classic. Williams was due to play in evening session against unseeded Pauline Parmentier of France but steady rain made play impossible at the open-air stadium and the first-round match was postponed to Tuesday.

