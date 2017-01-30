Rafael Nadal out of Davis Cup after grueling Australian Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a forehand return to Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Switzerland's Roger Federer, left, is congratulated by Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.