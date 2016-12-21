Rafael Nadal has tough turnaround at Brisbane International
Early signs are good for Rafael Nadal but the former world No.1 faces a tough Australian Open fitness test at this week's Brisbane International. Nadal, 30, made a triumphant return from the wrist injury that had sidelined him since October, winning the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event at Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve.
