Rafael Nadal eased into the second round of the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal had to apologise for his Mallorcan time-keeping but there was nothing sloppy about the Spaniard's tennis as he swept aside Florian Mayer to reach the Australian Open second round. After defeating Mayer 6-3 6-4 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, Nadal came into his press conference staring at his watch.

