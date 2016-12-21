Radwanska saves 3 match points to survive at Shenzhen Open

" Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska saved three match points before edging Duan Ying-ying of China 6-2, 6-7 , 7-5 in the first round of the Shenzhen Open on Monday. Radwanska, the defending champion, cruised through the first set without facing a break point, but struggled in the final two sets, dropping serve five times to the 103rd-ranked wild card entry.

