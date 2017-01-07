Pliskova routs Cornet in Brisbane to break into top five
Czech Karolina Pliskova crushed Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-0 6-3 with a barrage of winners to win the Brisbane International title on Saturday and signal her intent for this month's Australian Open. Pliskova, who will rise to a career-high number five in the world rankings on Monday, dropped one set all week and continued her dominance in the final, hitting 30 winners compared to her opponent's 10. "It's nice to join the other names on this trophy," Pliskova said after winning the Evonne Goolagong Cawley trophy for her seventh WTA title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC