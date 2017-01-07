Pliskova routs Cornet in Brisbane to break into top five

Czech Karolina Pliskova crushed Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-0 6-3 with a barrage of winners to win the Brisbane International title on Saturday and signal her intent for this month's Australian Open. Pliskova, who will rise to a career-high number five in the world rankings on Monday, dropped one set all week and continued her dominance in the final, hitting 30 winners compared to her opponent's 10. "It's nice to join the other names on this trophy," Pliskova said after winning the Evonne Goolagong Cawley trophy for her seventh WTA title.

