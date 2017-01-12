Pliskova, Konta win 1st-round matches...

Pliskova, Konta win 1st-round matches at Australian Open

Karolina Pliskova and Johanna Konta had their Grand Slam breakthroughs last year, and both prepared for the season's first major with title runs in Australia. They both won their first-round matches at the Australian Open in straight sets on Tuesday, and are growing in confidence.

